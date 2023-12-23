Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 23?
On Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Dallas Stars. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Reilly stats and insights
- In 10 of 33 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- O'Reilly has picked up eight goals and four assists on the power play.
- O'Reilly averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.8%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
O'Reilly recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:54
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:58
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 2-1
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
