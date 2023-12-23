Thomas Novak and the Nashville Predators will face the Dallas Stars at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Fancy a bet on Novak? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Novak has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 14:58 on the ice per game.

In five of 22 games this year, Novak has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Novak has a point in 12 of 22 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Novak has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Novak goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Novak has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 22 Games 2 15 Points 0 6 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

