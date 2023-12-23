Ware County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
If you live in Ware County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Ware County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stephenson High School at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 23
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
