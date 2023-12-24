Will Bijan Robinson Score a Touchdown Against the Colts in Week 16?
Will Bijan Robinson hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts meet in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Robinson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Bijan Robinson score a touchdown against the Colts?
Odds to score a TD this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Robinson has rushed for a team-leading 801 yards on 176 carries (57.2 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Robinson has added 41 catches for 323 yards (23.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Robinson has found the end zone on the ground in four games this season.
- He has a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this season, but no games with more than one.
Bijan Robinson Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|16
|91
|1
|3
|32
|1
|Week 13
|@Jets
|18
|53
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|10
|34
|1
|5
|54
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|7
|11
|0
|1
|3
|0
Rep Bijan Robinson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.