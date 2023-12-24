Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 16 contest against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Patterson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 16, Patterson has 38 carries for 135 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.6 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has seven receptions (10 targets) for 31 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Nir - Rest
- No other running back is on the injury list for the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|38
|135
|0
|3.6
|10
|7
|31
|1
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|3
|13
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Jets
|5
|11
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|5
|-2
|0
|1
|2
|1
