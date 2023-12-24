Drake London will be running routes against the 14th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

London has a team-leading 769 receiving yards on 58 grabs (87 targets), with two TDs, averaging 59.2 yards per game.

London vs. the Colts

London vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Five players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis in the 2023 season.

15 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Colts this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Indianapolis on the season.

The pass defense of the Colts is giving up 220.1 yards per contest this season, which ranks 14th in the NFL.

The Colts' defense is ranked sixth in the league with 16 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

London Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, London has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

London has 20.2% of his team's target share (87 targets on 430 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 87 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (34th in NFL).

In two of 13 games this year, London has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (8.0%).

London has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (26.7% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 TAR / 10 REC / 172 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 5 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

