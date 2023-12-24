The Atlanta Falcons (6-8) host the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Colts

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Falcons Insights

This year, the Falcons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Colts surrender (24.5).

The Falcons collect 20.3 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Colts give up per contest (347.5).

Atlanta rushes for 126.4 yards per game, just one fewer yard than the 127.4 that Indianapolis allows per contest.

This year, the Falcons have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Colts have takeaways (24).

Falcons Home Performance

The Falcons' average points scored (23.3) and allowed (21.7) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 18.4 and 19.9, respectively.

At home, the Falcons accumulate 388 yards per game and concede 301.1. That's more than they gain overall (327.2), but less than they allow (311.7).

Atlanta's average yards passing at home (248.4) is higher than its overall average (200.8). And its average yards allowed at home (184.6) is lower than overall (199.5).

The Falcons' average rushing yards gained (139.6) and conceded (116.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 126.4 and 112.2, respectively.

The Falcons' offensive third-down percentage (41.9%) and defensive third-down percentage (35.9%) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 41% and 33.5%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at New York W 13-8 FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina L 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.