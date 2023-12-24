Falcons vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
Sportsbooks project a close game when the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Colts. As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Falcons, take a look at their betting trends and insights.
Falcons vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-1)
|44.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-1.5)
|44.5
|-116
|-102
Atlanta vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Info: FOX
Falcons vs. Colts Betting Insights
- Atlanta has posted a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Falcons have two wins ATS (2-8) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.
- Atlanta games have gone over the point total on five of 14 occasions (35.7%).
- Indianapolis is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Colts are 4-5 as 1-point underdogs or more.
- Indianapolis has seen 10 of its 14 games hit the over.
Falcons Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
