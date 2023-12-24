Sportsbooks project a close game when the Atlanta Falcons (6-8) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) as just 1-point favorites on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest has an over/under of 44.5 points.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Colts. As the Colts ready for this matchup against the Falcons, take a look at their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Other Week 16 Odds

Atlanta vs. Indianapolis Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Falcons vs. Colts Betting Insights

Atlanta has posted a 4-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have two wins ATS (2-8) as a 1-point favorite or greater this season.

Atlanta games have gone over the point total on five of 14 occasions (35.7%).

Indianapolis is 9-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Colts are 4-5 as 1-point underdogs or more.

Indianapolis has seen 10 of its 14 games hit the over.

Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.