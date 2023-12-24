A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, winners of four in a row.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 140.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Georgia Tech has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Nevada has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

Wolf Pack games have gone over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 The Yellow Jackets' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

