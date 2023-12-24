Khadarel Hodge has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have allowed 220.1 passing yards per game, 14th in the league.

Hodge has reeled in 13 balls (on 19 targets) for 227 yards (20.6 per game) so far this year.

Hodge vs. the Colts

Hodge vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Hodge will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts concede 220.1 passing yards per contest.

The Colts' defense ranks sixth in the league with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Khadarel Hodge Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)

Hodge Receiving Insights

Hodge has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this season.

Hodge has been targeted on 19 of his team's 430 passing attempts this season (4.4% target share).

He averages 11.9 yards per target this season (227 yards on 19 targets).

Hodge does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Hodge's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

