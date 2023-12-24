When Mack Hollins takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 16 matchup versus the Indianapolis Colts (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins has hauled in 251 yards receiving (on 18 grabs). He has been targeted 30 times, and is averaging 27.9 yards per game.

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in nine games.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Vikings 3 3 36 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 1 1 4 0

