The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Capela tallied 20 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 125-119 loss against the Grizzlies.

In this article we will dive into Capela's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.0 14.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.7 12.4 Assists -- 1.1 1.5 PRA -- 23.8 28.2 PR -- 22.7 26.7



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Capela has made 5.0 shots per game, which adds up to 11.0% of his team's total makes.

The Hawks average the ninth-most possessions per game with 104.7. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 99.3 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.4 points per game, the Bulls are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Bulls are 23rd in the league, conceding 44.8 rebounds per game.

The Bulls allow 27.5 assists per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 26 13 14 0 0 0 0 1/23/2023 36 16 12 1 0 2 2 12/11/2022 31 15 14 1 0 1 1

