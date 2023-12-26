Hawks vs. Bulls December 26 Tickets & Start Time
On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (9-16) take on the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 26
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young is averaging 26.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game. He's also draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game.
- The Hawks are getting 20.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game from Dejounte Murray this season.
- The Hawks are getting 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela this year.
- The Hawks are receiving 17.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic this season.
- The Hawks are getting 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 16.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan posts 22.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocks.
- Coby White averages 16.7 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Patrick Williams puts up 8.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocks.
- Andre Drummond averages 6.1 points, 6.9 boards and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field.
Hawks vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Hawks
|109.1
|Points Avg.
|122.2
|113.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.8
|44.6%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|36.3%
|Three Point %
|37.0%
