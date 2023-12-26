The Chicago Bulls (13-18) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at United Center on December 26, 2023.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Atlanta is 11-5 when it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Bulls rank 22nd.

The Hawks record 10.3 more points per game (122.7) than the Bulls allow (112.4).

Atlanta has a 12-13 record when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are posting 124.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 121.1 points per contest.

Atlanta surrenders 126.1 points per game in home games, compared to 120.7 on the road.

When it comes to total threes made, the Hawks have fared worse in home games this year, sinking 14 treys per game, compared to 14.8 away from home. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38% three-point percentage in home games and a 37.2% clip when playing on the road.

