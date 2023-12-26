The Chicago Bulls (13-18) play the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday at United Center. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26

Tuesday, December 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, BSSE

NBCS-CHI, BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Hawks fell to the Grizzlies on Saturday, 125-119. Their leading scorer was Trae Young with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 30 5 13 1 1 3 Dejounte Murray 26 4 4 2 0 4 Clint Capela 20 12 1 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Players to Watch

Young gives the Hawks 28.3 points, 3.1 boards and 11.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Murray's averages on the season are 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, making 46.0% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

The Hawks get 12.0 points, 10.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Clint Capela.

The Hawks get 17.8 points, 3.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Hawks get 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Watch Nikola Vucevic, Young and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27.8 3.1 11.1 0.6 0.5 4.2 Dejounte Murray 20.3 5.1 5.9 1.1 0.5 2.4 Clint Capela 13.3 10.7 1.1 0.4 1.5 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.1 3.2 3 0.9 0.1 3.6 Saddiq Bey 14 7.4 1.5 1.2 0.1 1.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.