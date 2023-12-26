Trae Young will lead the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) into a away matchup with DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls (13-18) at United Center on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Trae Young vs. DeMar DeRozan Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young DeMar DeRozan Total Fantasy Pts 1286.1 1083.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.6 37.4 Fantasy Rank 7 28

Buy Young and DeRozan gear on Fanatics!

Trae Young vs. DeMar DeRozan Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young is averaging 28.3 points, 11.2 assists and 3.1 boards per contest.

The Hawks have a -8 scoring differential, putting up 122.7 points per game (third in the league) and allowing 122.9 (27th in the NBA).

Atlanta records 44.1 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 44.1 of its opponents.

The Hawks hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), while their opponents have made 13.5 on average.

Atlanta has committed 13 turnovers per game (14th in NBA action), 1.5 fewer than the 14.5 it forces on average (fifth in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

DeMar DeRozan & the Bulls

DeRozan provides the Bulls 22.3 points, 3.8 boards and 5.4 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Bulls put up 110 points per game (27th in league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a -75 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Chicago comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.3 boards. It pulls down 42.5 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 44.8.

The Bulls connect on 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.2 (20th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.1.

Chicago wins the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (third in league) while its opponents average 14.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trae Young vs. DeMar DeRozan Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young DeMar DeRozan Plus/Minus Per Game 0.7 -3.3 Usage Percentage 31.9% 26.1% True Shooting Pct 59.2% 55.4% Total Rebound Pct 4.6% 5.8% Assist Pct 45.7% 23.6%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.