Monroe County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Monroe County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Monroe County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mary Persons High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Pelham, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
