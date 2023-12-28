Douglas County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Douglas County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
Douglas County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cookeville High School at South Paulding High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
