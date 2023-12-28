Fulton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Fulton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coral Springs High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Potter's House Christian Academy at South Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Away Team at Home HS - Test
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.