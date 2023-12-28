The Kansas State Wildcats will play the NC State Wolfpack in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Kansas State vs. NC State?

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 5:45 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 34, NC State 19

Kansas State 34, NC State 19 Kansas State has won six of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, the Wildcats have a 3-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

NC State has been an underdog in seven games this season and won four (57.1%) of those contests.

The Wolfpack have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and are in those contests.

The Wildcats have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-2)



Kansas State (-2) Against the spread, Kansas State is 8-4-0 this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 2 points or more 10 times this season and are 6-4 ATS in those matchups.

NC State owns a record of 6-4-1 against the spread this year.

This year, the Wolfpack have an against-the-spread record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total of 47.5 points nine times this season.

There have been four NC State games that have finished with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.

Kansas State averages 37.8 points per game against NC State's 26.8, totaling 17.1 points over the game's point total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.9 54 53.7 Implied Total AVG 32.7 34.7 29.8 ATS Record 8-4-0 6-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 4-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 5-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

NC State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47 49.3 44.3 Implied Total AVG 26.5 27.5 25.4 ATS Record 6-4-1 4-1-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 3-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-3 3-2 1-1

