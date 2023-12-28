White County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in White County, Georgia today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
White County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White County High School at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 8:30 AM CT on December 28
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White County High School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
