Whitfield County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
In Whitfield County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 27
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White County High School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 28
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.