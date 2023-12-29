Bartow County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Bartow County, Georgia is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bartow County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Northwest Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Tunnel Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
