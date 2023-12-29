Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Chatham County, Georgia today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chatham County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Woodville-Tompkins High School at Bradwell Institute

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29

2:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Hinesville, GA

Hinesville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sol C Johnson High School at Stranahan High School