The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.