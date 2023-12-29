Friday's game that pits the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles (9-3) versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 29.

The Yellow Jackets' most recent contest on Wednesday ended in an 81-50 victory over South Carolina Upstate.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 69

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Yellow Jackets' signature win this season came in a 64-53 victory on December 16 over the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Yellow Jackets are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

The Seminoles have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Georgia Tech has six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 on the road over Georgia (No. 64) on December 16

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 95) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 179) on November 24

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 224) on December 10

83-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on November 6

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)

12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74) Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets outscore opponents by 14.0 points per game (posting 73.6 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and conceding 59.6 per outing, 95th in college basketball) and have a +168 scoring differential.

