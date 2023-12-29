The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network X

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles give up.

Georgia Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.

Florida State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.

The Seminoles record 85.4 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 59.6 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Florida State has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.

Georgia Tech has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.

The Seminoles shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

The Yellow Jackets' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.8 higher than the Seminoles have given up.

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%

13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)

12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74) Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49) Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Georgia Tech Schedule