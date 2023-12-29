How to Watch the Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network X
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles give up.
- Georgia Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
- Florida State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
- The Seminoles record 85.4 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 59.6 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- Florida State has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.
- Georgia Tech has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
- The Yellow Jackets' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.8 higher than the Seminoles have given up.
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%
- Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)
- Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
- Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)
Georgia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Georgia State
|W 94-70
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|W 64-53
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 81-50
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/4/2024
|Virginia
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|1/7/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
