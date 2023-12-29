The Florida State Seminoles (9-3) welcome in the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 67.9 the Seminoles give up.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
  • Florida State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
  • The Seminoles record 85.4 points per game, 25.8 more points than the 59.6 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • Florida State has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.
  • Georgia Tech has a 9-3 record when allowing fewer than 85.4 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 42.9% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 44.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.8 higher than the Seminoles have given up.

Georgia Tech Leaders

  • Tonie Morgan: 14.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 48.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Kayla Blackshear: 13.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.8 FG%
  • Rusne Augustinaite: 12.6 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (30-for-74)
  • Ines Noguero: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (12-for-49)
  • Kara Dunn: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Georgia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Georgia State W 94-70 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/16/2023 @ Georgia W 64-53 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 81-50 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/29/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/4/2024 Virginia - Hank McCamish Pavilion
1/7/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

