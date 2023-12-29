The Nashville Predators, Gustav Nyquist included, will play the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Nyquist's props? Here is some information to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 17:04 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has a goal in six of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 20 of 35 games this year, Nyquist has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 35 games this year, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nyquist's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Nyquist going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 35 Games 3 23 Points 0 6 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

