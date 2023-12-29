The Sacramento Kings (17-12) will look to De'Aaron Fox (fifth in the league scoring 30.2 points per game) when they try to beat Trae Young (seventh in the NBA with 28.1 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The Kings are 0.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 121 - Kings 119

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 0.5)

Hawks (- 0.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.9)

Hawks (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (251.5)



Under (251.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.2

The Hawks have covered less often than the Kings this year, recording an ATS record of 7-23-0, compared to the 15-14-0 mark of the Kings.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 0.5-point underdog or more 71.4% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 0.5 or more (14.3%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Sacramento and its opponents aren't as successful (55.2% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (63.3%).

The Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-7) this season while the Kings have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-3).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

Although the Hawks are giving up 122.8 points per game (fourth-worst in NBA) on defense, their offense has been strong, as they rank third-best in the league by scoring 122.3 points per game.

Atlanta ranks 16th in the NBA with 43.9 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.3 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Hawks rank 16th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.9 per game.

Atlanta is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has forced 14.3 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

The Hawks are seventh in the NBA with 14.4 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 37.2% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.