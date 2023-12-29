Kennesaw State vs. Indiana December 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) will play the Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. This contest is available on B1G+.
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: B1G+
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Demond Robinson: 13.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Terrell Burden: 13.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Indiana Players to Watch
- Kel'el Ware: 16.7 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Malik Reneau: 14.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Trey Galloway: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mackenzie Mgbako: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Kennesaw State vs. Indiana Stat Comparison
|Indiana Rank
|Indiana AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|196th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|85.5
|22nd
|234th
|73.1
|Points Allowed
|77.0
|305th
|285th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|44.0
|11th
|307th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|12.1
|25th
|361st
|3.4
|3pt Made
|9.2
|54th
|130th
|14.3
|Assists
|16.3
|47th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
