The Atlanta Hawks (12-18) will look to Trae Young (seventh in the league scoring 28.1 points per game) when they try to beat De'Aaron Fox (fifth in the NBA with 30.2 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (17-12) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 1.5-point home underdogs in the game, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 121 - Kings 119

Hawks vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 1.5)

Hawks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-1.9)

Hawks (-1.9) Pick OU: Under (251.5)



Under (251.5) Computer Predicted Total: 240.2

The Kings' .517 ATS win percentage (15-14-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .233 mark (7-23-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Sacramento covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (31.2%).

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 55.2% of the time this season (16 out of 29). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (19 out of 30).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Hawks are 5-10, while the Kings are 13-9 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, the Hawks are the third-best team in the league (122.3 points per game). However defensively they are third-worst (122.8 points conceded per game).

With 43.9 rebounds per game and 44.3 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is 16th and 20th in the NBA, respectively.

This season the Hawks are ranked 16th in the NBA in assists at 25.9 per game.

Atlanta is 13th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (14.3).

The Hawks make 14.4 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.2% from beyond the arc, ranking seventh and 12th, respectively, in the league.

