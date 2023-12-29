Liberty County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Liberty County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Liberty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Griffin High School at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville-Tompkins High School at Bradwell Institute
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.