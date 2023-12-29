Having taken three in a row away from home, the Nashville Predators play at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Predators' game against the Red Wings will air on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO, so tune in to take in the action.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have allowed 109 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 18th in the league.

The Predators' 108 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Filip Forsberg 35 16 22 38 39 27 63.6% Ryan O'Reilly 35 14 15 29 13 29 52.6% Roman Josi 35 7 21 28 24 9 - Gustav Nyquist 35 6 17 23 20 7 41.7% Colton Sissons 35 11 9 20 8 15 50.6%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 27th in goals against, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Red Wings' 123 total goals (3.5 per game) rank third in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings are 2-8-0 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals during that span.

Red Wings Key Players