Predators vs. Red Wings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (19-16) will aim to continue a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) on Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.
Predators vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Red Wings (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6.5
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 18 games this season, and won seven (38.9%).
- This season Nashville has won 11 of its 22 games, or 50.0%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Predators, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Nashville's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 14 of 35 times.
Predators vs Red Wings Additional Info
Predators vs. Red Wings Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|123 (3rd)
|Goals
|108 (15th)
|119 (27th)
|Goals Allowed
|109 (18th)
|31 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (11th)
|25 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|28 (26th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville possesses a 5-5-0 record against the spread while finishing 6-4-0 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Nashville has gone over the total three times.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.2 goals in their last 10 contests, 0.3 less than the 6.5 total goals set for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.3.
- The Predators' 108 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 15th in the league.
- The Predators have given up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 17th in the league.
