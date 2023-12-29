Will Ryan O'Reilly find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 35 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated nine goals and five assists.

O'Reilly averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:54 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:30 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:30 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

