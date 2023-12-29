Serie A Anytime Goal Scorer Prop Bets & Odds in the US Today, December 29
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
With four matches on the Serie A card Friday, you have plenty of opportunities to make an anytime goal scorer bet. Keep scrolling for the odds on players from each match.
Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today
Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan (+110)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 15
Ciro Immobile, Lazio (+130)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 4
Giacomo Raspadori, SSC Napoli (+160)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 3
Giovanni Simeone, SSC Napoli (+160)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Valentin Castellanos, Lazio (+180)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 1
Marcus Thuram, Inter Milan (+185)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 7
Gianluca Gaetano, SSC Napoli (+185)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 14
- Goals: 1
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, SSC Napoli (+185)
- Opponent: AC Monza
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 5
Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter Milan (+210)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 17
- Goals: 7
Marko Arnautovic, Inter Milan (+210)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 11
- Goals: 0
Alexis Sanchez, Inter Milan (+230)
- Opponent: Genoa CFC
- Games Played: 12
- Goals: 0
Pedro, Lazio (+230)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 1
Lucas Beltran, ACF Fiorentina (+230)
- Opponent: Torino FC
- Games Played: 16
- Goals: 3
SanaEusebio Mango Fernandes, Lazio (+230)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 4
- Goals: 0
Gustav Isaksen, Lazio (+240)
- Opponent: Frosinone Calcio
- Games Played: 15
- Goals: 0
Today's Serie A Games
|Matchup
|Kick-off
|TV Channel
|AC Monza @ SSC Napoli
|12:30 PM, ET
|CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!)
|Torino FC @ ACF Fiorentina
|12:30 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Frosinone Calcio @ Lazio
|2:45 PM, ET
|Watch on Paramount+!
|Inter Milan @ Genoa CFC
|2:45 PM, ET
|CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo!)
