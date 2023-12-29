Spalding County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Spalding County, Georgia. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Spalding County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Griffin High School at Liberty County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 29
- Location: Hinesville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
