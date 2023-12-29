If you live in Toombs County, Georgia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Toombs County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coffee High School at Vidalia High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 29

1:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Vidalia, GA

Vidalia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne County High School at Toombs County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 29

4:30 PM ET on December 29 Location: Vidalia, GA

Vidalia, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Telfair County High School at Vidalia High School