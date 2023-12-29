Whitfield County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Whitfield County, Georgia. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 28
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Northwest Whitfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Tunnel Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
