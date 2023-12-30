The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Mocs have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Auburn has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.

The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 60th.

The 83.1 points per game the Tigers score are 14.3 more points than the Mocs allow (68.8).

When Auburn puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Auburn performed better in home games last season, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in away games.

At home, the Tigers ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than away from home (70.9).

At home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in away games (6.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule