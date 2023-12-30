How to Watch Auburn vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- UNC Wilmington vs Arkansas (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Dartmouth vs Vanderbilt (5:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Prairie View A&M vs Texas A&M (7:00 PM ET | December 30)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Mocs have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- Auburn has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 60th.
- The 83.1 points per game the Tigers score are 14.3 more points than the Mocs allow (68.8).
- When Auburn puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Auburn performed better in home games last season, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in away games.
- At home, the Tigers ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than away from home (70.9).
- At home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in away games (6.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|W 91-75
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
