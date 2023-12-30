The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Mocs have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • Auburn has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.6% from the field.
  • The Mocs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 60th.
  • The 83.1 points per game the Tigers score are 14.3 more points than the Mocs allow (68.8).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 9-1.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Auburn performed better in home games last season, putting up 75.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game in away games.
  • At home, the Tigers ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than away from home (70.9).
  • At home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than in away games (6.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC W 91-75 Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State W 82-62 Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena
1/2/2024 Pennsylvania - Neville Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena

