The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Auburn has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Chattanooga is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

A total of six Mocs games this season have hit the over.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Auburn is 17th-best in college basketball. It is way higher than that, 11th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Tigers have experienced the 43rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +4500 at the start of the season to +4000.

With odds of +4000, Auburn has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

