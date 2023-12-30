When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Auburn be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on Auburn's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

+6000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 28 28 35

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn's best wins

Auburn's best win of the season came in a 104-76 victory on December 9 over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Indiana was Johni Broome, who recorded 30 points with 13 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

74-57 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 57/RPI) on November 29

77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 111/RPI) on November 17

91-75 at home over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 17

87-62 over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on December 13

83-59 over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Auburn is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

The Tigers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Based on the RPI, Auburn has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Auburn has been handed the 136th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Tigers' 19 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.

Of Auburn's 19 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV Channel: SEC Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Auburn games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.