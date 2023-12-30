Will Auburn be one of the teams to secure a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Auburn's complete tournament resume.

How Auburn ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 NR NR 36

Auburn's best wins

In its signature win of the season on December 20, Auburn took down the Washington State Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 21) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 69-62. In the win against Washington State, Honesty Scott-Grayson dropped a team-best 17 points. JaMya Mingo-Young chipped in 12 points.

Next best wins

67-39 at home over Norfolk State (No. 114/RPI) on December 16

83-53 at home over Clemson (No. 127/RPI) on November 30

72-62 on the road over UAB (No. 192/RPI) on December 3

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 201/RPI) on November 12

58-45 on the road over Little Rock (No. 219/RPI) on December 10

Auburn's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Auburn is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

According to the RPI, the Tigers have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Auburn has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Auburn has been given the 196th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 16 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Auburn's upcoming schedule features three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Auburn's next game

Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Auburn Tigers vs. Tennessee Volunteers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

