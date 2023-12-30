The Music City Bowl features a matchup of the Maryland Terrapins (who are just 2.5-point underdogs) and the Auburn Tigers on December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ABC. A 48.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Auburn vs. Maryland game info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland statistical matchup

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (93rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (61st) 361.5 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (30th) 198.4 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (117th) 157.1 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (21st) 16 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (100th) 17 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (29th)

Auburn leaders

Payton Thorne has been a catalyst for the Tigers' offense this year, compiling 1,671 passing yards with 15 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 62.6% completion percentage.

In addition to the numbers he's put up in the passing game, Thorne has also chipped in 520 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Jarquez Hunter has racked up 865 rushing yards (5.9 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns in 12 games for the Tigers.

In 12 games, Rivaldo Fairweather has turned 45 targets into 33 catches, 349 yards and six touchdowns for the Tigers.

Maryland leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has passed for 3,377 yards (281.4 per game), completing 66.4% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Roman Hemby has scored four touchdowns and picked up 663 yards (55.3 per game).

In the passing game, Hemby has scored three touchdowns, with 37 receptions for 288 yards.

In 12 games, Tai Felton has 48 catches for 723 yards (60.3 per game) and six touchdowns.

