The Music City Bowl will feature the Auburn Tigers entering a showdown against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Auburn is averaging 355.5 yards per game on offense (89th in the FBS), and rank 51st defensively, yielding 361.5 yards allowed per game. Maryland is compiling 29.6 points per game on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 23.3 points per game (48th-ranked) on defense.

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Auburn vs. Maryland Key Statistics

Auburn Maryland 355.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.8 (70th) 361.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.9 (17th) 198.4 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 108.9 (116th) 157.1 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.8 (20th) 16 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (90th) 17 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (36th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,671 yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 125 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 146 times for 865 yards (72.1 per game), scoring seven times.

Rivaldo Fairweather's leads his squad with 349 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 45 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has put together a 314-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes on 26 targets.

Jay Fair has been the target of 42 passes and compiled 30 grabs for 300 yards, an average of 25.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has recored 3,377 passing yards, or 281.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has thrown 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 135 times for 663 yards (55.3 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 37 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Colby McDonald has piled up 47 carries and totaled 283 yards with two touchdowns.

Jeshaun Jones has racked up 747 receiving yards on 53 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Tai Felton has caught 48 passes and compiled 723 receiving yards (60.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

Kaden Prather's 41 grabs (on 63 targets) have netted him 609 yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

