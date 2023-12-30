Auburn vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Music City Bowl
The Maryland Terrapins are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's Music City Bowl, where they will face the Auburn Tigers. The contest will kick off from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30, 2023, starting at 2:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Auburn vs. Maryland matchup.
Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
Auburn vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Auburn (-2.5)
|49.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-2.5)
|49.5
|-130
|+108
Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Auburn has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Maryland has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Terrapins have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
