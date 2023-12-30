The Music City Bowl features a showdown between the Auburn Tigers (who are touchdown favorites) and the Maryland Terrapins on December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is 46.

Auburn is putting up 27.3 points per game on offense (65th in the FBS), and ranks 37th on defense with 21.9 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Maryland ranks 53rd in the FBS (29.6 points per game), and it is 49th defensively (23.3 points allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Maryland Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Auburn vs Maryland Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Auburn -7 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -275 +220

Looking to place a bet on Auburn vs. Maryland? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Auburn Recent Performance

The Tigers have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, compiling 355.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-65-worst). They've been better on defense, giving up 373.3 total yards per contest (74th).

The last three games have seen the Tigers' offense fail to produce, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS in points (27.3 points per game). They rank 96th on defense (22.7 points surrendered per contest).

Auburn has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, averaging 134.7 passing yards per game over that stretch (-105-worst). It has been better on the other side of the ball, ceding 198.3 passing yards per contest (100th-ranked).

Over the Tigers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 35th in rushing offense (221 rushing yards per game) and -35-worst in rushing defense (175 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three games, Auburn has hit the over twice.

Week 18 SEC Betting Trends

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has posted a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Auburn games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (41.7%).

Auburn has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've finished 4-1 in those games.

Auburn is 1-0 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Bet on Auburn to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 1,671 yards, completing 62.6% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also run for 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 125 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jarquez Hunter has 865 rushing yards on 146 carries with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 349 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 45 times and has registered 33 catches and six touchdowns.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 314 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jay Fair has hauled in 30 catches for 300 yards, an average of 25 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Marcus Harris has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 32 tackles.

Eugene Asante is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 72 tackles, five TFL, and 4.5 sacks.

Jaylin Simpson leads the team with four interceptions, while also putting up 33 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.