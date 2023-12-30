On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Washington Capitals. Is Colton Sissons going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

  • Sissons has scored in nine of 36 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.
  • Sissons has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Sissons averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.5%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Sissons recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 19:17 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:16 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 17:11 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:05 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:49 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:20 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:21 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

