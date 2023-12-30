How to Watch DePaul vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) take on the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Cougars allow to opponents.
- DePaul is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 351st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars rank 345th.
- The 66.6 points per game the Blue Demons score are the same as the Cougars allow.
- DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Chicago State is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.
- The Cougars put up an average of 64.8 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- Chicago State has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up 75.4 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Blue Demons gave up 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).
- DePaul sunk 9.5 treys per game with a 40% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 6.3% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 33.7% three-point percentage).
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Chicago State scores 65.6 points per game. Away, it scores 60.
- At home the Cougars are giving up 69 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than they are on the road (69.9).
- Chicago State makes more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Louisville
|W 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/16/2023
|Northwestern
|L 56-46
|Wintrust Arena
|12/23/2023
|Villanova
|L 84-48
|Wintrust Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 80-53
|Kohl Center
|12/27/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 74-62
|CBU Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
