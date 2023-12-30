How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) hope to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Georgia vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Georgia Bulldogs have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 48% of shots the Alabama A&M Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- Georgia is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 48% from the field.
- The Georgia Bulldogs are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs sit at 266th.
- The 73.9 points per game the Georgia Bulldogs put up are 13.9 fewer points than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow (87.8).
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgia fared better at home last season, scoring 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Georgia Bulldogs were better at home last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.
- In home games, Georgia averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.9%) compared to when playing on the road (31.3%).
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|W 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|W 78-60
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/10/2024
|Arkansas
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
